Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao to present FTCCI Excellence Awards

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry FTCCI on Saturday announced 22 winners of the FTCCI Excellence Awards.The awards will be presented to the winners at a function to be held here on July 3 by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, FTCCI President Anil Agarwal and FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee Chairman Arun Luharuka said. The 22 winners were selected from 150 entries received, they said.

Updated: 01-07-2023 19:55 IST
The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Saturday announced 22 winners of the FTCCI Excellence Awards.

The awards will be presented to the winners at a function to be held here on July 3 by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, FTCCI President Anil Agarwal and FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee Chairman Arun Luharuka said. The 22 winners were selected from 150 entries received, they said. The awards will be given in different categories including Excellence in Industrial Productivity, Excellence in Agro-Based Industry, Excellence in Export Performance, Excellence in Information Technology, and Best Start-up of the Year among others, they said. The FTCCI Excellence Awards have been instituted to recognise corporate, institutions, entrepreneurs and individuals for their outstanding contribution/achievements in select areas and to promote corporate and individual initiatives in economic, social and educational areas.

