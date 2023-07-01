Sri Lanka parliament approves domestic debt restructuring plan

Sri Lanka's parliament approved a domestic debt restructuring plan on Saturday that is crucial to continue a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The plan passed with a majority of 122 votes in the 225-member parliament. (Writing by Shivangi Acharya in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

