Left Menu

Four arrested from Haryana's Ambala for attacking Bhim Army chief

The Dalit leader was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh on June 28.The four were arrested from the Shahzadpur area in Ambala, Kumar said and added that the accused were identified as Vikas of Haryana and Vikas, Prashant and Lovish of Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:07 IST
Four arrested from Haryana's Ambala for attacking Bhim Army chief
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested from Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the attack on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, a police official said.

They were apprehended in a joint operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, Haryana Special Task Force Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said. The Dalit leader was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh on June 28.

The four were arrested from the Shahzadpur area in Ambala, Kumar said and added that the accused were identified as Vikas of Haryana and Vikas, Prashant and Lovish of Uttar Pradesh. Vikas belonged to Gonder village in Haryana's Karnal district while the three others hailed from Rankhandi village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur area, he said.

Kumar said no weapon was seized from them and they were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On June 28, Aazad (36) had gone to attend a 'terhavin' ritual at a supporter's home in Saharanpur district's Deoband and the assailants fired ''four shots'' at his SUV when he was leaving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023