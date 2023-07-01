Man held for raping woman in Latur

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman and her daughter had refused to act in the man's short film and the latter had threatened to circulate photographs he had taken clandestinely of the duo, the official said.

''He claimed the woman's refusal to act in his short film had caused a loss of Rs 1.50 lakh. The 32-year-old accused took her to a lodge and raped her. He has been arrested,'' the Gandhi Chowk police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)