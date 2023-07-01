Canada's revenue agency investigates employees over pandemic benefits, 20 let go

Left Menu

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on Friday removed 20 of its employees from services and said it was investigating about 1% of its total workforce thereby digging deeper into cases wherein workers may have inappropriately received pandemic benefits payments. The tax agency is investigating a "limited number" representing about 600 of its employees, CRA said in an emailed statement.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on Friday removed 20 of its employees from services and said it was investigating about 1% of its total workforce thereby digging deeper into cases wherein workers may have inappropriately received pandemic benefits payments.

The tax agency is investigating a "limited number" representing about 600 of its employees, CRA said in an emailed statement. CRA said the number of people being removed from service is "likely" to increase toward the completion of the review.

The Canada Emergency Response Benefit was rolled out in 2020 to offer broad support to millions of Canadians who lost their jobs amid coronavirus shutdowns. It provided financial support to employed and self-employed Canadians who were directly affected by COVID-19. Eligible people received C$2,000 a month.

