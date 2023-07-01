2 die in compressor blast at illegally-run plastic moulding factory in Delhi

Two persons died on Saturday after a compressor exploded in an air compressor tank at an illegally-run plastic moulding factory in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said.

A PCR call was received at 3.30 pm regarding the blast. It was reported that three persons were injured in the explosion and two of them were shifted to a hospital, they said.

PCR, local police and staff from the fire department immediately reached the spot. They found out that a plastic moulding factory was being run from the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Inquiry revealed that four persons were injured at the site. While three of them had already been taken to GTB hospital, the fourth one was found dead at the spot, he said.

Later, one of the injured died at the hospital, the DCP said.

The blast had taken place in the air compressor tank used in the plastic moulding machine. The factory was being operated in a rented accommodation of around 150 square yards, Tirkey said.

Naresh, the owner of the property, had rented the premises to one Yadav, who was running the factory. Efforts are being made to contact both of them. Their mobile phones are switched off. They will be traced soon, the DCP said.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bablu (38), a resident of Rohini Sector-22, and Ram Karan (60), a resident of Khajuri Khas. Karan was an auto-rickshaw driver, police said.

Bablu was a compressor mechanic. He had died on the spot, while Karan lost his life in the hospital during treatment. A case is being registered and further investigation is in progress, police added.

