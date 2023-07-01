Maha: Man found dead in power transformer cabin in Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-07-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 20:44 IST
A body of an unidentified man in his 40s was found in a transformer cabin of a state-run power company in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, police said.
The man was found dead in the transformer cabin of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) in Lokmanya Nagar area of the city around 5.15 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.
The Vartak Nagar police have sent the body for post-mortem to a government hospital and have registered a case of accidental death, it was stated.
