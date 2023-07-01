Left Menu

MP Cong MLA Jitu Patwari sentenced to one year in jail in 2009 rioting case, gets bail

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-07-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:05 IST
MP Cong MLA Jitu Patwari sentenced to one year in jail in 2009 rioting case, gets bail
Congress leader Jitu Patwari speaking to ANI in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and three others in a 2009 case of rioting and obstructing government officials from performing their duty.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Vidhan Maheshwari of the special court for trying MLAs and MPs also imposed a fine of Rs 10000 each on Patwari, former Congress MLA Krishna Mohan Malviya, Surend Marmat and Ghanshyam Verma.

Patwari, MLA from Rau in Indore, was accused of rioting and obstructing government officials during a farmers' agitation in Rajgarh in 2009.

The special court granted bail to Patwari and others on personal bonds, their counsel Ajay Gupta told PTI.

Patwari is not in danger of being disqualified from the MP Assembly as the sentence is of less than two years, Gupta added.

''We are going to file an appeal against the JMFC's order in the sessions court within 30 days as mandated in law,'' Gupta informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023