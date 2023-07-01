Left Menu

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:26 IST
Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has suspended two employees for alleged embezzlement of funds worth Rs 1 crore and ordered a high-level probe, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official, the accounts division of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) detected the alleged financial irregularity.

Taking swift action, the apex gurdwara body suspended two employees for the alleged embezzlement and ordered a high-level inquiry, he said.

Satbir Singh, an officer on special duty to SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, said two storekeepers in the community kitchen were suspended for the alleged irregularity.

They were held responsible for not depositing the money in the gurdwara body's account after selling stale food.

The storekeepers were accountable for disposing of waste -- stale chapatis, rice and other materials -- to industrial units that make food products for cattle.

The money collected from selling stale food between 2019 and 2022 should have been deposited in the SGPC account.

Singh said a high-level probe is underway and a final report will be submitted by the inquiry officer to the SGPC office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023