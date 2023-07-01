Left Menu

3-judge SC bench starts hearing Setalvad's plea seeking interim protection in post-Godhra riots case

Justice Nirzar Desai directed her to surrender immediately as she is out of jail after having secured interim bail from the apex court in September last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:30 IST
A three-judge Supreme Court bench commenced hearing late on Saturday night the plea by social activist Teesta Setalvad seeking interim protection from arrest in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and Dipankar Datta is hearing the matter in a special sitting after a two-judge vacation bench differed on granting interim protection to Setalvad.

''After having heard this Special Leave Petition for some time, we are unable to agree while deciding the prayer for interim relief. Therefore, it will be appropriate if, under the orders of the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India, this petition is placed before the appropriate larger Bench.

''The Registrar (Judicial) is directed to place this order immediately before the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India,'' the two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra said earlier in the evening.

Setalvad approached the apex court for relief soon after the Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail plea. Justice Nirzar Desai directed her to surrender immediately as she is out of jail after having secured interim bail from the apex court in September last year.

The Supreme Court is closed for the summer vacation and will reopen on Monday.

