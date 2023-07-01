Left Menu

SMC House approves 4 pc increase in house tax

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:41 IST
SMC House approves 4 pc increase in house tax
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Saturday approved a four per cent increase in house tax amid protest by the BJP councillors.

The proposal was supported by Congress members in a meeting of the SMC House and they said hiking the house tax was mandatory to get central government grants for various works.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said according to guidelines of the Himachal Pradesh government, 10 per cent increase in tax is required but in view of better collection of tax, a four per cent increase has been recommended.

The tax will come into effect after the state government approves the recommendation of the SMC House through a notification.

The House also discussed levying a green tax, and a committee of councillors has been constituted on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023