Left Menu

Defence secretary visits MyanmarDefence Secretary visits MyanmarNew Delh'

Any developments in that country have a direct impact on Indias bordering regions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 21:58 IST
Defence secretary visits MyanmarDefence Secretary visits MyanmarNew Delh'
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid a two-day visit to Myanmar and held talks with top military leaders of the country with a focus on maintenance of tranquillity along the border between the two nations.

During the visit that concluded on Saturday, Aramane called on Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw, according to the defence ministry.

The defence secretary also called on Defence Minister of Myanmar Gen (retd.) Mya Tun Oo and held meetings with Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Navy Admiral Moe Aung and Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than, it said.

''The visit provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India's security with senior leadership of Myanmar,'' the ministry said in a statement.

''During the meetings, the two sides discussed issues related to maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling,'' it added.

The ministry said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.

India shares an approximately 1,700-km long border with Myanmar. ''Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India's bordering regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and well-being of its people, therefore, remain of utmost importance to India,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023