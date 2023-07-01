Left Menu

Lightning kills three in UP's Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 01-07-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:07 IST
Lightning kills three in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died in this district on Saturday after being struck by lightning in separate cases, police said.

According to the police, Daddan Kharwar (55) was working in the field near Middha village when lightning struck, leaving him severely burnt. The local people rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In another incident, Chhathu Prajapati (50), working in the field in Udaipur village, died on the spot after being struck by lightning, police said.

Bhola Chauhan (52) was returning home with his buffalos in Siwan village during downpour in the afternoon when lightning struck, police said.

The people present nearby took him to the district hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023