Told to pay unpaid dues of Rs 500, man kills grocery shop owner in Nagpur

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing to death the owner of a grocery shop in a dispute over an unpaid bill of Rs 500 in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred in Prabhat Nagar area when the victim, 38, asked the accused, who was walking down a road, to clear the pending dues, a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)