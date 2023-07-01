Woman caught red-handed while attempting to steal customer's cash in bankNagp'

A woman has been arrested here for allegedly trying to steal Rs two lakh from a customer inside a bank here.

The accused was identified as Pinky Sisodia (20), resident of Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Rajesh Chakkal (58), the complainant, withdrew cash from the natioalised bank's Sadar branch and placed it in a bag. Sisodia allegedly tried to discreetly cut open the bag with a blade, but bank staff noticed her actions and nabbed her, a police official said.

She was booked under Indian Penal Code section 379 (theft) and further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)