PM interacts with tribal leaders, SHG members and young football players in MP's Shahdol

The PM also met young players of Football Kranti, a programme run by the local administration, they said.The Football Kranti is aimed at honing talents among tribal children in the game of football.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 02-07-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Pakaria village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh and interacted with tribal leaders and others, officials said. He met PESA committee members, Lakhpati didis from SHGs (Self-Help Groups) and young football players, an official release said.

Modi interacted with a group of people including women who informed him about their journey to economic empowerment through SHGs and Ajivika Mission, officials said. The PM also met young players of ''Football Kranti'', a programme run by the local administration, they said.

The ''Football Kranti'' is aimed at honing talents among tribal children in the game of football. Earlier in the day, the prime minister launched the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 by unveiling a portal and releasing a guideline for the management of the disease and different modules at Shahdol.

He also started the distribution of over 3 crore digital Ayushman cards in the country and 1 crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards in MP.

