Left Menu

TIPRA Motha delegation meets Amit Shah, seeks 'constitutional solution' for 'Greater Tipraland' demand

A delegation of TIPRA Motha, the principal opposition party in Tripura, on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a Constitutional solution to its demand for Greater Tipraland.Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said the home minister assured the delegation that the central government will soon start the process of discussions on the demands.Our agenda is very clear -- a Constitutional solution to our demand for Greater Tipraland.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:40 IST
TIPRA Motha delegation meets Amit Shah, seeks 'constitutional solution' for 'Greater Tipraland' demand
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of TIPRA Motha, the principal opposition party in Tripura, on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a ''Constitutional solution'' to its demand for ''Greater Tipraland''.

Tipraha Indigenous People's Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said the home minister assured the delegation that the central government will soon start the process of discussions on the demands.

''Our agenda is very clear -- a Constitutional solution to our demand for Greater Tipraland. We met him today and have made it clear that we are interested in solving the genuine problems of the indigenous people. People are getting restless and we need an early ending,'' Debbarma told reporters after the meeting with Shah.

Debbarma, the royal scion of Tripura, said Shah told the delegation that the entire focus of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has been concentrated on Manipur due to the ongoing unrest in that state. However, discussions will be started with TIPRA Motha soon.

He also said the situation in Manipur is very unfortunate and added that they do not want a similar situation in any part of the northeast.

On June 29, Debbarma met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in Agartala and discussed a host of issues related to ''political and administrative'' matters.

He had said after the meeting, ''I met the chief minister and discussed various issues related to politics and administration in a most cordial atmosphere. Let's see what comes out.'' The TIPRA Motha, an umbrella organisation of regional political parties, was floated by Debbarma in 2019.

In the 2021 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, the TIPRA Motha won 18 of the 30 seats.

Earlier this year, it won 13 of the 60 seats in the assembly elections to become the main opposition party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023