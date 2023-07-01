Four of family killed in accident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Four members of a family were killed when their SUV collided with a passenger bus in the Boranada area of this Rajasthan district, police said on Saturday. One person injured in the accident is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is stated to be critical, they said. They were returning from the retirement function of a friend when the accident occurred. The police received information around 4.00 pm that an SUV had collided with a bus in the Boranada area. ''One of them died on the spot. Four others were rushed to the hospital where three were declared brought dead while the condition of one is said to be critical,'' the police said. The victims have been identified as Navlaram (70), his brother Dalaram (65), cousin Trilokram (68) and Dayaram (70). They hailed from the Silawata village in Jodhpur and were engaged in the medical trade, they added.

