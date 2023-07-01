Left Menu

Three held for sale of fake registration slips to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-07-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 22:57 IST
A Delhi resident along with two of his associates were arrested for their alleged involvement in preparation and sale of fake registration slips to Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

More than 400 fake registration permits were recovered from the pilgrims in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu region on Friday, following which a case was registered against unidentified persons and investigation started.

''The investigations revealed that a man from Delhi was running the racket involved in preparation of fake registration slips. Accordingly, a team of the J&K police raided in Delhi and succeeded in the arrest of the accused, Harender Verma of West Rohtas Nagar, Shahdra,'' Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli said.

Later, he said two of his associates - Daleep Prajapati and Vinod Kumar - were also arrested.

''The main accused was involved in preparation of fake registration slips while his associates were indulging in arranging bus service and medical certificates for devotees,'' the SSP said, adding the accused were running this racket and selling fake registration slips to devotees duping them of their hard earned money.

During raids, a computer and a printer used in the crime have also been seized and further investigation is going on. The SSP appealed to the intending devotees to register themselves only through notified government means and not to fall prey to deceptive tricks of such criminals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

