UP govt determined to provide uninterrupted power supply, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a review of the state's power generation, transmission and distribution system and stressed on the need for comprehensive reforms in the Electricity department.

Under the prime minister's guidance, every village, town and district in Uttar Pradesh has been illuminated in the last six years. There is uninterrupted power supply, he said. ''We are determined for 24×7 uninterrupted power supply in the entire state. To achieve self-sufficiency in the power sector, there is a need for comprehensive reforms in the energy sector,'' Adityanath was quoted as saying in a release.

The biggest challenge for the Electricity department and discoms is to provide correct bills on time and to collect the amount from the consumers, he said and directed the power supply corporations to ensure that not even a single consumer gets the incorrect bill.

The department and power supply corporations will have to make concerted efforts for timely collection of payments, he said.

Adityanath also directed that there should not be any unnecessary power cuts anywhere and problems resolved without delay. Feeder wise accountability should be fixed. There should be better communication between all the discoms, he said.

Strict legal action should be taken against those who steal electricity but consumers should not be harassed in the name of investigations, the chief minister said.

He also called for action against officers against whom complaints are lodged. Necessary steps should be taken to keep line losses to a minimum, Adityanath said and sought the implementation of a one-time settlement scheme for defaulters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)