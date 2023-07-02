Left Menu

UP has immense possibilities, says CM Adityanath; stresses on finding new sources of revenue for state

Theft of revenue is a national loss and there is a need to raise awareness to prevent attempts to evade GST, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he stressed on creating new sources of revenue for the state.

Updated: 02-07-2023 01:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 00:10 IST
Theft of revenue is a national loss and there is a need to raise awareness to prevent attempts to evade GST, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday as he stressed on creating new sources of revenue for the state. ''Uttar Pradesh is a land of immense possibilities, we should also create new sources of revenue collection. Concerted efforts should be made in line with the GST and VAT collection target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the current financial year,'' an official release quoted the chief minister saying during a meeting to review the updated status of non-tax revenue receipts in the current fiscal.

To increase revenue collection, a clear target should be given to field officers. This should be reviewed weekly or monthly, the chief minister said.

''Quarterly review will continue from my end. Departments concerned should make every necessary effort for revenue collection relative to the target,'' he said.

Adityanath said that strict action should be taken against making and selling of illegal liquor. Such activities should not happen in any district and it should also be ensured that liquor shops do not operate near religious places, schools and highways, he said.

The chief minister said that vehicles engaged in mining work should not be overloaded under any circumstances.

Due to planned efforts, non-tax revenue collection of the state is continuously increasing. In the first quarter of the current financial year, revenue of more than Rs 46,000 crores has been collected so far through various means, he said.

This can be called satisfactory and the amount collected from the public will be spent in the development of the state, Adityanath added.

