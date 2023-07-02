AP: Over 1,300 camps conducted under 'Jagananna Suraksha' programme

Over 1,300 camps under the 'Jagananna Suraksha' programme were conducted across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday for resolving people's grievances, the state government said.

Government employees, volunteers, and people's representatives interacted with the complainants on a ''massive scale and issued tokens after registering their complainants'', according to an official statement.

These camps will be held for a month in 15,004 wards and village secretariats across the state.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 'Jagananna Suraksha', a month-long programme to reach out to all the households in the state to resolve their grievances.

