Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' across central Syria -state media
Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 03:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 03:26 IST
Syrian air defences on Sunday intercepted what they called "hostile targets" across central parts of the country and downed most of the missiles, state media said.
It gave no details. In recent months, Israel has stepped up its aerial strikes against alleged Iranian targets in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement