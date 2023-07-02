Left Menu

Syria says its air defences confront Israeli missile strike on central parts of country

Syrian air defences on Sunday intercepted what it said was an Israeli missile strike across central parts of the country and downed most of the missiles, state media said. An army statement said missiles that flew over parts of Lebanon's capital Beirut hit locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs, resulting only in material damage.

Syrian air defences on Sunday intercepted what it said was an Israeli missile strike across central parts of the country and downed most of the missiles, state media said.

An army statement said missiles that flew over parts of Lebanon's capital Beirut hit locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs, resulting only in material damage. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Israeli military officials were not immediately available for comment, but an Israeli military spokesperson said earlier on Twitter that an anti-aircraft missile launched from inside Syrian territory towards Israel exploded in mid-air. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports and it was not clear whether the two incidents were related.

Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon's Hezbollah The Israeli strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict that has been going on for years with a goal of slowing Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Tehran's influence has grown in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011. Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

