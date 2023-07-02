Left Menu

Cattle-smuggling case: Delhi court seeks ED's response on bail plea of TMC leader's daughter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on an application filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya, seeking interim bail for six weeks.

The father-daughter duo is currently in judicial custody in a money-laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh issued a notice to the federal agency and directed it to file its reply by July 10, when the court will hear the matter.

''File is taken up on the application for grant of interim bail for a period of six weeks moved on behalf of applicant/accused Sukanya Mondal.... Issue notice of this application to the ED for July 10, 2023,'' the judge said in an order passed on July 1.

Sukanya Mondal, a primary school teacher in West Bengal's Birbhum district, was arrested by the ED on April 26 following her questioning.

The agency had earlier attached assets worth Rs 20.25 crore in the cattle-smuggling case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

