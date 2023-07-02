Left Menu

Man hangs self after killing 5-year-old son in UP's Farrukhabad

A man allegedly killed his five-year-old son and later hanged himself from a tree apparently after facing monetary losses here on Sunday, police said. The incident happened in the early hours of the day in Ratanpur village under Jahanganj police station area, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said.

PTI | Farrukhabad | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:24 IST
Man hangs self after killing 5-year-old son in UP's Farrukhabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his five-year-old son and later hanged himself from a tree apparently after facing monetary losses here on Sunday, police said. The incident happened in the early hours of the day in Ratanpur village under Jahanganj police station area, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said. At around 3.00 am, Dinesh Yadav (38) attacked his wife Meena (30), daughter Aashi (11) and son Osin with a sharp-edged weapon, while they were sleeping, he said.

Upon hearing the commotion, Dinesh’s sister got the door of the house opened. As soon as the door was opened, Dinesh fled from there and later hanged himself from a tree located on the outskirts of the village, the SP said.

The mother-daughter duo has been admitted to a hospital and Meena is said to be seriously injured, police said.

According to the villagers, a Kanpur-based businessman had usurped Rs 40 lakh of Dinesh, a trader, due to which he was worried.

The SP said the matter is being probed and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023