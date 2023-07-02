Industry body seeks TN CM's intervention on strike called by construction materials manufacturers

The Tamil Nadu chapter of industry body CREDAI on Sunday requested for Chief Minister M K Stalin's intervention following the strike called by the construction materials manufacturers operating in the state.

A section of workers under the Tamil Nadu Stone Quarry, Crusher and Lorry Owners Association engaged in manufacturing crusher dust, m-sand, p-sand have gone on strike since June 26 pressing for various demands including relaxation of rules on mining minerals essentially used for roads and construction of buildings.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu president R Illankovan said the construction industry was facing a tough time due to the non-supply of construction materials following the protest.

''Due to the non-availability of the materials, we are forced to stop all our construction activities. Construction labourers have been rendered jobless,'' he said in a press release.

Illankovan cautioned that the shortage of construction materials would further delay in completion of ongoing real estate projects and would have a cascading effect in the form of additional interest for the contractors, promoters, and also to the home buyers.

CREDAI Coimbatore president Gugan Elango said the strike has brought the construction industry to a 'grinding halt'.

''Several lakh laborers in the construction sector will be thrown out of jobs resulting in chaos. The common man is unnecessarily being burdened with the resultant rise in costs,'' Elango said.

At a time when the construction sector was returning to normalcy (after the COVID-19 pandemic), this has become a big setback, CREDAI Coimbatore secretary Aravind Kumar said.

