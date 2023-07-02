Left Menu

Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured including 3 critically, police say

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

