Baltimore mass shooting kills 2 victims with 28 injured including 3 critically, police say
Two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three people who are in critical condition, police said.
Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured during a press conference at the scene.
The shooting took place in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue early Sunday morning.
