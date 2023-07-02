CBI investigating role of accomplices in WAPCOS ex-CMD's property purchases worth crores: Charge sheet

The CBI is investigating the role of several people who allegedly helped former WAPCOS CMD Rajinder Gupta, arrested after the seizure of Rs 38 crore in cash from his premises, in purchasing properties worth crores by procuring demand drafts and pay orders in exchange for cash, the agency said its charge sheet.

In the charge sheet filed before a CBI special court recently, the agency has alleged that Gupta amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure as CMD of WAPCOS, a central public sector enterprise, from April 1, 2011 to March 31, 2019.

The charge sheet filed under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC Sections 109 and 201 (destruction of evidence) has named Gupta and his wife, Reema Singal, as accused.

The investigation into the involvement of other alleged accused is still ongoing, officials said.

Gupta and his son Gaurav Singal were arrested on May 3 following the discovery of one of the largest cash hauls of Rs 38.71 crore by the agency at their premises. Both are currently in judicial custody.

A recent bail application filed by Gaurav Singal was rejected by the special court.

During the investigation, the CBI found five properties worth about Rs 4.99 crore that were allegedly purchased from HUDA (Haryana Urban Development Authority) by Gupta and his family members, officials said.

The agency found that Gaurav Singal allegedly provided cash amounts to several individuals to obtain demand drafts and pay orders in the name of the Estate Officer, HUDA, which were then used for payment for plots and properties.

The agency is investigating the role of these individuals allegedly involved in procuring demand drafts and pay orders.

The CBI alleged that Gupta's son played a part in aiding the accumulation of disproportionate assets and that his influence in WAPCOS-related matters is still under investigation.

Evidence of the alleged property acquisition, including documents and details of lockers, is understood to have been detected on Gaurav Singal's phone, the agency has alleged.

Messages related to the Pataudi Road Apartment and emails exchanged with a chartered accountant regarding managing cash transactions were also discovered, the officials said.

During the searches conducted at Gupta and Singal's premises in Pitampura, New Delhi, Gurugram and Chandigarh on May 2, the agency recovered cash stacked neatly in bundles of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes in suitcases, cupboards and beds, along with details of properties and keys to six lockers.

According to officials, Gupta and his family were alleged to have established a private consultancy business in Delhi after his retirement from service.

The accused individuals' alleged immovable properties include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse in Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh.

WAPCOS, previously known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

