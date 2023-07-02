Left Menu

2 factory workers crushed to death by truck in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two workers of a steel factory were crushed to death by a speeding truck while two others were injured on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here on Sunday, police said.The incident happened in an area under the Mansoorpur police station. Later, the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the SHO informed.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-07-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two workers of a steel factory were crushed to death by a speeding truck while two others were injured on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in an area under the Mansoorpur police station. Those killed have been identified as Deepak (27) and Shekhar (28), Mansoorpur SHO Rojant Tyagi said.

The driver managed to flee the spot, however, his truck has been seized, police said.

The injured workers -- Ankur and Kapil -- were rushed to hospital, they said.

Meanwhile, angry people blocked the national highway by placing the bodies of the workers on it and refused to hand them over to the police. Subsequently, the blockade was lifted after the police and administration officials pacified them. Later, the bodies were sent for post-mortem, the SHO informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

