Left Menu

Baltimore police say two dead, three critical after 'mass shooting incident'

Police in the U.S. city of Baltimore confirmed on Sunday that two people had died in a "mass shooting incident" overnight at an apartment block in the city and three others were in a critical condition.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:11 IST
Baltimore police say two dead, three critical after 'mass shooting incident'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Police in the U.S. city of Baltimore confirmed on Sunday that two people had died in a "mass shooting incident" overnight at an apartment block in the city and three others were in a critical condition. The city's police department said 30 people had been shot in the incident at 800 block of Gretna Avenue in Baltimore.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the police said. Three others were in a critical condition after nine people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, while 20 others affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said.

The police department said that at about 12:35 a.m. on Sunday officers responded to calls of a reported shooting at 800 block of Gretna Court. Hundreds of people were gathered in the area for an event called "Brooklyn Day," a witness told TV station Fox 45, adding that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023