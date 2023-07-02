Organisation of Islamic Cooperation calls for measures against Koran burning
Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:34 IST
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday said that measures need to be taken to avoid repeated acts of desecration to the Koran, Saudi State TV reported.
The announcement was made during an emergency session over the burning of a Koran in Sweden last week.
