Jagan tears into Naidu, Kalyan; TDP terms past four years living hell for AP

YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has attacked opposition leaders Nara Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) and Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan as those unable to digest good things happening to the people of the state while the TDP launched ''Nalugella Narakam'' (four years of living hell) campaign pointing out at the alleged failures of the ruling dispensation.

On June 28, while disbursing Rs 6,393 crore under ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’, a scheme which pays Rs 15,000 to eligible mothers for encouraging their children to study, Reddy launched a scathing attack on Naidu, Kalyan and a section of media houses, branding them an ''evil quartet'' which cannot digest good things happening to the masses. Comparing them to Mahatma Gandhi’s famous moral message projecting monkey trio--don't see evil, don't speak evil, don't hear evil, Reddy alleged his political detractors project the wrong message of not seeing good, not speaking good, not hearing good and not doing good. According to Reddy, Naidu, despite being the chief minister for 14 years and three times, did not do anything good but always brought a manifesto before polls to later throw it into the dust bin.

He alleged Naidu's manifesto cheats people with fake promises. Focusing on Kalyan, Reddy lambasted that he did not question Naidu's failures but threatened to beat up his opponents and uttered abuses. The Jana Sena founder has embarked on a political yatra (journey) of various villages and deliver speeches from atop the specially made vehicle called 'Varahi' as part of his preparation to face the 2024 Assembly elections in the state.

Reacting to Kalyan’s fiery speeches, Reddy said he lacks constituency. Stating he is battling people who champion injustice, Reddy said he may not have the support of some 'perennially' lying media houses but that he puts his trust in God and people. Meanwhile, the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a campaign titled ''Nalugella Narakam'' on June 27, sharing statistics alleging deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Posters showed up in places such as Guntur Complex, government hospitals in Vijayawada and Ongole railway station, which highlighted alleged rise in crime rate, attacks on backward classes and women, closure of aided schools, farmer suicides, discontinuation of scholarships to post graduate students, moving away of MNCs and reduced health services in the Arogyasri scheme.

Naidu called for the wiping out of YSRCP from the political scene in the southern state in the next elections, observing it is important for Reddy to exit for the state to prosper.

He made these remarks on June 29 while inducting former MLA from Srikalahasti, N C V Naidu into TDP’s fold.

Stating that he developed Hyderabad for the Telugu community in the past, Naidu claimed even the ruling YSRCP party leaders themselves are not feeling secure in the state. He said nearly 90,000 AP students have appeared in the neighbouring state's Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).

''I have struggled so hard to get the Lulu Group to the state for setting up their mall in Visakhapatnam. But this government has chased that group out of the state and they are now setting up their malls in states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Meanwhile, both Naidu and Kalyan targeted the CM for the recent pharma company blast at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district, which resulted in the death of two workers and severe chemical burns to five more.

Pointing out at the industrial accidents in the last fours years at LG Polymers, Sainar Pharma and Ramky Solvent Industrial Plant, Kalyan questioned during his Bhimavaram speech on June 30 as to when these kinds of accidents will come to an end in AP.

''They claim to be Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (farmer) Congress Party (YSRCP) but what did this person (Jagan) do to farmers? Forget about profits, farmers are not even able to breakeven. Only when Jana Sena comes to power will there be money in the accounts of farmers. Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) do not have facilities,'' alleged Kalyan.

Highlighting that YSRCP cannot stand by the farmers, he demanded the ruling party to remove the reference to farmers in its name.

Meanwhile, on June 28, senior TDP leader Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) alleging that bogus voters are being enrolled unabated in AP and demanded their deletion, and flagged several other related issues.

Somu Veerraju, AP BJP president has also attacked the YSRCP-led state government over frequent industrial accidents in pharmaceutical companies in the state.

''The government should make it clear what actions have been taken against the owners of the industries who have not taken measures related to the protection of workers,'' demanded Veerraju.

He also wrote to the CM on June 29, complaining that the state government is allegedly reaping the credit for the Central Government supplied free rice distribution scheme by totally removing any reference to the Centre on the ration distribution vehicles.

He demanded Reddy to prominently display Central Government’s contribution, especially through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme which freely distributes rice to the poor.

