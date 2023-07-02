Mangaluru North MLA demands action against media posts targetting Hindus

BJP MLA from Mangaluru North Y Bharath Shetty on Sunday urged the city police commissioner to take strict action against inflammatory social media posts that target the religious sentiments of Hindus.

In a memorandum submitted to commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Shetty highlighted the activities of certain communal groups in the region who are actively sharing offensive content about Hindu deities and manipulative posts to deliberately offend people's sentiments. The MLA termed these actions as a deliberate conspiracy to disturb the peaceful coexistence and harmony within the society.

Shetty said those behind the Facebook pages posting deplorable comments on Hindus should be brought to book and stringent action taken against them.

