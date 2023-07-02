Left Menu

Mangaluru North MLA demands action against media posts targetting Hindus

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:19 IST
Mangaluru North MLA demands action against media posts targetting Hindus
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA from Mangaluru North Y Bharath Shetty on Sunday urged the city police commissioner to take strict action against inflammatory social media posts that target the religious sentiments of Hindus.

In a memorandum submitted to commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Shetty highlighted the activities of certain communal groups in the region who are actively sharing offensive content about Hindu deities and manipulative posts to deliberately offend people's sentiments. The MLA termed these actions as a deliberate conspiracy to disturb the peaceful coexistence and harmony within the society.

Shetty said those behind the Facebook pages posting deplorable comments on Hindus should be brought to book and stringent action taken against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023