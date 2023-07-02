Mangaluru North MLA demands action against media posts targetting Hindus
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA from Mangaluru North Y Bharath Shetty on Sunday urged the city police commissioner to take strict action against inflammatory social media posts that target the religious sentiments of Hindus.
In a memorandum submitted to commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Shetty highlighted the activities of certain communal groups in the region who are actively sharing offensive content about Hindu deities and manipulative posts to deliberately offend people's sentiments. The MLA termed these actions as a deliberate conspiracy to disturb the peaceful coexistence and harmony within the society.
Shetty said those behind the Facebook pages posting deplorable comments on Hindus should be brought to book and stringent action taken against them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shetty
- Kuldeep Kumar R Jain
- Mangaluru North Y Bharath Shetty
- Hindus
- Hindu
ALSO READ
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty set to face reigning world champions in Indonesia Open 2023 final
AP CM congratulates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for winning title at Indonesia Open
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty scripts history, defeat world champions to clinch Indonesia Open 2023
"Winning the maiden Super 1000 event with Satwiksairaj is quite special for us": Indian shuttler Chirag Shetty
Momentous grand opening of Dr. Karishma Shetty’s “Psychic Temples”, a sanctuary where the realms of the seen and unseen reside