1 killed, 12 injured as bus with devotees from Bihar overturns in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and 12 others were injured after a bus overturned and fell in a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday, police said.

The bus was on the way to the Chhinnamasta temple in Rajrappa in Ramgarh district from Jehanabad in Bihar with devotees when the accident happened on National Highway 2 near Pipra village in Chouparan police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the driver of the bus lost control, following which it overturned and fell in a roadside ditch.

One person was killed and 12 others were injured, he said.

The deceased person was identified as Sikandar Kumar Yadav, he added.

Among those injured, the conditions of two persons were critical and they were sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for treatment, Chothe said.

The others were undergoing treatment at the Community Health Centre in Chouparan. The body of the deceased was sent to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribag for post-mortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

