Buffalo heads found in abandoned vehicle in Delhi

The tempo was seized and an investigation is underway, she added. The development follows the discovery of buffalo head on the road outside a temple in northeast Delhis Welcome area. Two accused -- including a juvenile -- were apprehended in this connection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:41 IST
Buffalo heads were found in an abandoned tempo near the Vinod Nagar depot in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday afternoon received a PCR call about a tempo laden with animal flesh being abandoned near the depot.

When a police team reached the spot, they found the buffalo heads and flesh in the tempo, a senior officer said.

After inspection, the veterinary doctor declared the flesh to be of buffaloes, the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 293 (sale, etc, of obscene objects to young person) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said. The tempo was seized and an investigation is underway, she added. The development follows the discovery of buffalo head on the road outside a temple in northeast Delhi's Welcome area. Two accused -- including a juvenile -- were apprehended in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

