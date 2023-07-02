Left Menu

Mumbai: Man stabs neighbour to death; held

A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over a grudge in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Sunday, police said. Mukesh Shetty was allegedly stabbed to death by his 21-year-old neighbour, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 18:53 IST
Mumbai: Man stabs neighbour to death; held
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour over a grudge in the eastern suburb of Mulund here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building near the civic market in Siddharth Nagar in the early hours of the day, an official said. Mukesh Shetty was allegedly stabbed to death by his 21-year-old neighbour, he said. The duo had quarreled a few months ago and the accused held a grudge against the victim, the official said, adding that the accused has been arrested under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023