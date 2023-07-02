Left Menu

Teenager held for smashing 6 yrs old boy's head with brick in UP's Rampur

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:17 IST
A 13-year-old boy was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly killing another minor boy here in the Civil Lines area of the district, police said. The victim, a six-year-old Yug Yadav, had gone missing Sunday afternoon and was found dead by his father Yogendra Yadav.

The boy was found naked with his head crushed with a brick, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said, ''The 13-year-old accused is a resident of the same village. He was held after several local people informed us about his presence near the spot where the body was recovered from.'' Singh said that the accused had confessed to murder of the boy. ''The accused is a drug addict. The main motive behind the incident is still not clear,'' said the officer.

