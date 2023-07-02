Left Menu

U'khand: Ex-serviceman dies during hunger strike in Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 02-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:18 IST
A 56-year-old ex-serviceman who was sitting on a day-long hunger strike as part of a group to demand benefits under the 'One Rank, One Pension' died at the protest site here on Sunday, police said.

Shiv Singh Bisht was sitting on a one-day hunger strike with fellow ex-service personnel at the district magistrate's office in Chamoli.

According to information from the office of the Superintendent of Police (Chamoli), Bisht's health deteriorated during the hunger strike and meeting on the Collectorate premises.

He was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Ex-service personnel have been agitating to press for their 16-point list of demands, including the 'One Rank, One Pension'.

Virendra Singh, president of the Chamoli District Ex-Servicemen League Organization, said Bisht's death was a sad incident for his family and the organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

