Vice chief of Army staff visits Ladakh

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar visited different forward areas in the Union Territory of Ladakh and interacted with the troops deployed at the inhospitable terrain, Army said on Sunday.

Lt Gen Kumar was also briefed on the operational and logistics aspects at Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, the Army said.

According to the information released by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army, the VCOAS visited the forward areas of Leh and Ladakh, where he interacted with the soldiers deployed at the inhospitable terrain.

Lt Gen Kumar commended the soldiers for their steadfastness and professionalism, the ADGPI said, adding that he was briefed on the operational and logistics aspects at the headquarters of Fire and Fury Corps.

The VCOAS on Saturday visited the forward areas of Kargil and Fukche and applauded the troops for their high morale and professionalism during his interaction with them.

He also laid a wreath at Kargil and RezangLa War Memorial and paid homage to the bravehearts, the ADGPI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)