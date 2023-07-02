Strict action against those responsible for incarceration of woman on false drug charges: Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Sunday said that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the nearly three month long incarceration of a woman over false drug possession charges.

Kerala Minister of Excise M B Rajesh expressed regret that the woman -- Sheila Sunny -- had to go to jail for two-and-a-half months for an offence she had not committed and the hardship she suffered as a result.

Rajesh, in a Facebook post, assured that strict action would be taken against all those responsible for falsely implicating her in the drug possession case.

He further said that the state government would inform the concerned court that she was innocent and steps would be taken to ensure no one suffers such an experience again.

The minister further said that he had consoled Sunny over the phone after her plight came to his attention.

He also said that Sunny has expressed satisfaction and gratitude for the steps taken by the government in the matter.

The government's decision and the minister's post comes in the wake of lab results which indicated that the materials seized from her beauty parlour did not contain any narcotic substances.

The lab results said Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) was not detected in the stamps contained in the packet seized from her parlour.

The chemical analysis of the 12 ''small stamp-like hard paper pieces weighing 0.160 gram'' was conducted at the Chemical Examiner's Laboratory Department, Ernakulam.

The woman was arrested by the Excise officials on February 27 following a raid conducted at her beauty parlour in Chalakudy area of Thrissur district of the state, on the basis of a complaint.

She was released on bail after two-and-a-half months.

The woman told media on Friday that she was ''trapped'' by someone and sought a detailed probe to find out the real culprits behind it.

