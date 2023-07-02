Left Menu

Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured at street party

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning, at the scene of a holiday weekend block party, according to police and local media reports.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 19:57 IST
Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 28 injured at street party
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, early Sunday morning, at the scene of a holiday weekend block party, according to police and local media reports. An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and three victims were still in critical condition, according to police in Baltimore, a city about 40 miles (64 km) north of Washington, D.C.

The suspect or suspects were still at large. "This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable," Mayor Brandon Scott and the police department said in a joint statement.

The tragedy rattled the city at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when Americans typically gather for parades, barbecues and fireworks. The shooting occurred shortly after midnight at the "Brooklyn Day" block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, which hundreds of people attended, local media reported. A witness told TV station Fox 45 that they had heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

A local reporter posted an image to Twitter showing police tape, cups and other litter strewn across a yard that appeared to be the crime scene. Nine people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, while 20 others affected walked into hospitals in the area, police said.

Medstar Harbor Hospital's emergency department treated 19 patients on Sunday morning, all suffering varying degrees of injury from gunshot wounds after the incident, MedStar Health Baltimore said in an email. All but one patient had been released as of Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023