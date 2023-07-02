Left Menu

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 02-07-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 20:00 IST
Renowned Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali commits suicide: Police

Pakistan's renowned national snooker player Majid Ali, who was reportedly suffering from acute depression, committed suicide in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

The 28-year-old player, who won a silver medal in the 2013 Asian Under 21 Snooker championship and bronze in the 2018 World 6-Red Snooker championship, was reportedly a patient of depression for the last few years and committed suicide on Saturday.

Police said that Ali, a resident of Faisalabad, some 130kms from Lahore, committed suicide by an electric saw machine.

''Snooker Player Majid Ali died on Sunday by suicide. Ali went to a furniture shop of his father and switched on an electric saw machine installed there and put his neck on an iron blade and died instantly,'' police said. His brother Rashid said Ali was fighting depression for quite some time.

''But an acute bout of depression this Eid led him to commit suicide,'' he said.

