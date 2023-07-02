Left Menu

IAF rescues mountaineers stranded on glacier in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-07-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 21:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday rescued two injured civilians from Thajiwas Glacier in Kashmir's Sonamarg area, a defence spokesman said here.

''In a swift and successful operation today evening, IAF ALH Mk III helicopter rescued two injured civilian mountaineers in the nick of time from Thajiwas Glacier, one of whom had suffered multiple fractures, hypothermia and other injuries,'' the spokesman said on Sunday.

He said Faisal Wani and Zeeshan Mushtaq were spotted by ground party in inhospitable glacier where the helicopter had no landing field and a low hover operation was resorted to.

''The entire operation from request to the IAF to successfully evacuating the persons into IAF hospital ended in little over an hour including to and fro travel,'' the spokesman said.

He said the Air Force Station Srinagar was in charge of the entire operation from where the helicopter was launched and operation was controlled.

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

