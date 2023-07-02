ATS arrests three for conversion of Hindu man in UP's Saharanpur

Left Menu

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the conversion of a Hindu man to Islam.In a statement issued on Sunday, the Anti Terrorism Squad ATS said, Nazim Hasan, Mohammad Sadiq and Azhar Malik, all natives of Saharanpur district of western Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Saturday in connection with a case of religious conversion of one Gaurav Singh of the same district. According to the ATS, a woman identified as Reshma is still absconding.

Updated: 02-07-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 21:39 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the conversion of a Hindu man to Islam.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) said, ''Nazim Hasan, Mohammad Sadiq and Azhar Malik, all natives of Saharanpur district of western Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on Saturday in connection with a case of religious conversion of one Gaurav Singh of the same district.'' According to the ATS, a woman identified as Reshma is still absconding. Reshma, who lives in Bangalore, allegedly lured Singh to convert. She came in contact with Singh on an online gaming platform, the ATS said.

The arrested trio then contacted Singh and lured him to convert by promising marriage and a job. The accused also taught him ways to offer namaz and other aspects of Islam, the ATS said.

The police have lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act at the Sadar Bazar police station in Saharanpur. An investigation is underway.

