Kerala govt regrets incarceration of woman on false drug charges; suspends officer concerned

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 22:16 IST
The Kerala government on Sunday regretted the arrest and nearly three-month long incarceration of a beauty parlour owner over false drug possession charges and suspended the excise officer in charge of the case.

The suspension was confirmed by a source in the Excise Commissioner's Office.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Minister of Excise M B Rajesh expressed regret that the woman -- Sheila Sunny -- had to go to jail for two-and-a-half months for an offence she had not committed and the hardship she suffered as a result.

The minister, in a Facebook post, said that strict action would be taken against all those responsible for falsely implicating her in the drug possession case.

He further said that the state government would inform the concerned court that she was innocent and steps would be taken to ensure no one suffers such an experience again.

The minister further said that he had consoled Sunny over the phone after her plight came to his attention.

He also said that Sunny has expressed satisfaction and gratitude for the steps taken by the government in the matter.

The government's decision and the minister's post comes in the wake of lab results which indicated that the materials seized from her beauty parlour did not contain any narcotic substances.

The lab results said Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) was not detected in the stamps contained in the packet seized from her parlour.

The chemical analysis of the 12 ''small stamp-like hard paper pieces weighing 0.160 gram'' was conducted at the Chemical Examiner's Laboratory Department, Ernakulam.

The woman was arrested by the Excise officials on February 27 following a raid conducted at her beauty parlour in Chalakudy area of Thrissur district of the state, on the basis of a complaint.

She was released on bail after two-and-a-half months.

The woman told media on Friday that she was ''trapped'' by someone and sought a detailed probe to find out the real culprits behind it.

