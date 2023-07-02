Abu Dhabi's AD Ports completes acquisition of logistics services provider Noatum

Abu Dhabi-listed AD Ports Group completed the acquisition of Spain-based logistics services provider Noatum on a deal worth 660 million euros ($720 million), the UAE company said on Sunday.

The deal, which was made last year, was completed after AD Ports received the final approval from Spanish authorities, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9166 euros)

