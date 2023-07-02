Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:01 IST
A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly after a quarrel at Sangam Colony in central Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Abhishek, was a resident of Sangam Colony, they said.

The exact cause of the quarrel that led to the killing will be ascertained after the accused are nabbed, the police added.

The murder took place around 4 pm. According to a preliminary inquiry, two-three people engaged in a quarrel with Abhishek following which they attacked him with a knife, a senior police officer said.

He was taken to Metro Hospital by the public but was declared brought dead. A murder case has been registered and the spot inspected by crime and forensic teams, he added.

The accused have been identified on the basis of local inquiry and teams are working to nab them, the police said.

