Arjun Ram Meghwal holds talks with Vietnam justice minister
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 23:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday held talks with visiting Justice Minister of Vietnam Le Thanh Long.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Meghwal said the meeting will further strengthen bilateral ties, including promoting legal and judicial cooperation, between the two countries.
He said the talks were held to mark the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, and completion of seven years of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh has turned into crime capital of India, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh
Cyclone Biparjoy: Indian Army's relief columns assist in removing fallen trees, electricity poles at Gujarat's Bhachau
Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK
Andhra Pradesh has turned into crime capital of India, says TDP leader Nara Lokesh
Guwahati city police seizes huge consignment of fake Indian currency notes, one held