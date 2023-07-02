Uttar Pradesh ATS nabs two men for promoting ideology of terror outfits on social media

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti Terrorism Squad has arrested two people for allegedly promoting the ideology of terror outfits on social media.

In a statement on Sunday, the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) said, ''One Saddam Sheikh (38), a resident of Gonda district who was currently employed with a Bangalore-based firm, arrested for posting radical posts inciting hate on social media platforms.'' Sheikh was ''highly motivated'' by cross-border terror outfits and terrorists.

''He wanted to become an enabler of the terror activities and thus used to post radical social media posts regularly,'' according to the statement.

Sheikh was allegedly also in touch with a Kashmir-based terrorist over a social media platform, the ATS said.

Another ATS team arrested 23-year-old Kashmir native Rizwan Khan. He was working as a security guard at a meat processing unit in Unnao.

''Rizwan Khan is motivated by terror groups and used to promote their ideology via radical posts on social media groups,'' the ATS said.

Separate cases have been lodged against Khan and Sheikh at the ATS police station in Lucknow.

